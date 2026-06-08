Fiera Capital Corp Has $59.49 Million Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,909 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 446,996 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.39% of Rubrik worth $59,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rubrik Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $73.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Rubrik

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $58,206.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $187,777.98. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,802,183.68. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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