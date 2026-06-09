Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,583 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 604,657 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in NU were worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,539 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NU by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of NU by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NU. Scotiabank lowered shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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