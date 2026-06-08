Fiera Capital Corp Sells 27,721 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,653 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 27,721 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $71,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $472.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $479.94 and its 200 day moving average is $530.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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