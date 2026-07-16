Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 25,573 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 3,537.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,296 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in MasTec were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MasTec Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE MTZ opened at $357.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $464.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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