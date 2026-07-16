Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 64,946 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 811,825.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,954 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,683,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.51. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,773.43 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.41.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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