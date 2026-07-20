Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.14 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 3,235.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,568 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.29.

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Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,000. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,707.10. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 148,036 shares of company stock worth $8,455,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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