Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 102,976 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 728.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,107 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Entergy were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,251,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,068,725,000 after acquiring an additional 126,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entergy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $984,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5%

ETR opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Report on ETR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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