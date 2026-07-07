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Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
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Key Points

  • Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its Apple stake by 89% in the first quarter, buying 3,215 more shares and bringing its total to 6,827 shares valued at about $1.73 million.
  • Apple continues to draw investor attention on growth catalysts, including an extended Broadcom chip partnership through 2031 and reports of a potential foldable iPhone and higher-end “Ultra” product tier.
  • The company reported strong recent results, with Q2 EPS of $2.01 and revenue of $111.18 billion, both ahead of estimates, while also raising its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Apple.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.'s holdings in Apple were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $312.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $317.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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