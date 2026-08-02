Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 60,986 Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $23.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.19.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.0%

KHC opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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