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Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 80,719 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Citigroup logo with Financial Services background
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Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 258.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,905 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.7% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of C opened at $131.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $147.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.67.

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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