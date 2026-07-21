Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 713.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,151 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $106,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $383.44.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

GOOG opened at $351.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.05 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $365.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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