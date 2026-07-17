Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,818 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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