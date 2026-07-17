Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,100 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 29,787 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 155,662 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 325,841 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,229 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $112.77 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here