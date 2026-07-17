Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $7.14 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 688.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,035.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,037.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $907.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $530.16 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance.

Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Why Wall Street Thinks GE Vernova (GEV) Is Built for the Next Energy Cycle

Bernstein initiated coverage with an rating and a , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story.

Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Investors Heavily Search GE Vernova Inc. (GEV): Here is What You Need to Know

GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared.

Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared. Negative Sentiment: Articles also pointed to ongoing pressure in GE Vernova’s Wind segment and heavy spending plans, including $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which may weigh on near-term margins and earnings visibility.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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