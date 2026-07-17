Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 522.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,172.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,035.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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