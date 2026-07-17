Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 248.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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