Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $204.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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