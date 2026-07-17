Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,824 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in American Express by 27.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Up 0.8%

AXP stock opened at $361.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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