Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 10,700 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 180.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,040,858,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $853.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $963.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $947.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending.

Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Reuters: Micron signs deals with Qualcomm, others for AI-powered automobile chip components

The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment.

Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile.

Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up.

Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Rising concern over Chinese memory competition, especially CXMT’s planned large IPO, is pressuring sentiment around pricing and future market share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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