FinArc Investments Inc. Takes $2.71 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.6% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and product expansion support long-term growth. J&J received FDA clearance for its surgical robot and is targeting $100 billion in revenue. The company also raised its dividend for the 64th consecutive year, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors. FDA clearance, dividend and revenue article

J&J received FDA clearance for its surgical robot and is targeting $100 billion in revenue. The company also raised its dividend for the 64th consecutive year, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology efforts gained momentum. J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform, and formed a Sail Biomedicines partnership focused on in-vivo CAR-T therapies. The agreement includes $785 million in initial payments and an option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. J&J biotech deals article

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform, and formed a Sail Biomedicines partnership focused on in-vivo CAR-T therapies. The agreement includes $785 million in initial payments and an option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Argus Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $11.68 from $11.56. Recent analyst targets remain broadly above the current trading range. Argus Buy rating article

Argus Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $11.68 from $11.56. Recent analyst targets remain broadly above the current trading range. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory progress could expand the pharmaceutical franchise. The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer. The treatment produced a 42% overall response rate in clinical data, but approval and commercial uptake remain uncertain. RYBREVANT FASPRO Priority Review article

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer. The treatment produced a 42% overall response rate in clinical data, but approval and commercial uptake remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings face pressure from strategic spending. J&J lowered its 2026 profit forecast, citing the Firefly acquisition and Sail collaboration. The upfront cash commitments may weigh on earnings and raise questions about the return on those investments. Reuters profit forecast article

J&J lowered its 2026 profit forecast, citing the Firefly acquisition and Sail collaboration. The upfront cash commitments may weigh on earnings and raise questions about the return on those investments. Negative Sentiment: The proposed talc settlement remains a major financial liability. J&J would commit $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to at least 95% claimant participation. Investors appear to be shifting attention from reduced legal uncertainty to the size and execution risk of the cash obligation. Talc settlement article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,779,963.81. The trade was a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 3.6%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $255.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $274.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $616.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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