Finepoint Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in Liberty Media — Liberty Live Series C by 24.1% in Q2, owning 537,051 shares (worth about $43.6 million), making the position its second-largest holding and representing 3.2% of Finepoint’s portfolio.
  • Analyst sentiment is weak: Zacks recently moved LLYVK to a Hold while Weiss Ratings reiterated a Sell, and the stock’s average rating on MarketBeat is listed as "Reduce".
  • LLYVK shares opened at $79.17, trade in a 52-week range of $60.55–$102.62, and the company has a market cap of about $7.28 billion with a negative P/E of -20.51.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,051 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,156 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C comprises 3.2% of Finepoint Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned 0.58% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $43,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LLYVK shares. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Up 0.1%

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $102.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

