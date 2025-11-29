Finepoint Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,051 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,156 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C comprises 3.2% of Finepoint Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned 0.58% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $43,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LLYVK shares. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Up 0.1%

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $102.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

