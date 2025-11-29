First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Holdings Lessened by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the bank's stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 24,198 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,165.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,878.48 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,797.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,894.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares's previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares's payout ratio is 4.97%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

