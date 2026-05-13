First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 52,300 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,300 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Teleflex worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,614 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $152,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $149,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teleflex by 123.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 365,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teleflex Trading Down 0.6%

TFX opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Teleflex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Hold rating on Teleflex and raised its price target to $143 from $135, implying upside from current trading levels. Teleflex's (TFX) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Teleflex and raised its price target to from $135, implying upside from current trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy view with a $147 price objective and issued upbeat longer-term earnings forecasts, including $12.18 EPS for FY2028 and $2.90 EPS for Q1 2028 . Needham & Company estimate update

Needham & Company reiterated a view with a price objective and issued upbeat longer-term earnings forecasts, including and . Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP also published optimistic estimates for Teleflex, projecting $10.50 EPS for FY2027 and quarterly earnings rising through 2027, which supports the view that profit growth could accelerate over the next few years. Citizens JMP estimate update

Citizens JMP also published optimistic estimates for Teleflex, projecting and quarterly earnings rising through 2027, which supports the view that profit growth could accelerate over the next few years. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP’s quarterly forecasts for 2027, including $2.03 in Q1, $2.62 in Q2, $2.83 in Q3, and $3.05 in Q4, mainly reinforce the firm’s longer-term earnings outlook rather than providing a near-term catalyst. Citizens JMP quarterly estimate update

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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