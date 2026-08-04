First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division's holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $392.23 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $393.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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