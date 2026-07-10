First Horizon Corp Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,550,234 shares of the company's stock worth $1,425,859,000 after buying an additional 1,208,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,260.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,215.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,091.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,032.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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