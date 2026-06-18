First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.0% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.41% of Synopsys worth $368,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $563.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $461.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.08 and a 200-day moving average of $461.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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