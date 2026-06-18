First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 14,898 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,302 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $71,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KO opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $343.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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