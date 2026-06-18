First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 5,240 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $113,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,009.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,016.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here