First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 5,240 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $113,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%
NYSE:LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,009.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,016.67.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.
View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly expanded its neuroscience and pain pipeline by acquiring 4E Therapeutics, a move that could add a non-opioid chronic pain opportunity and diversify growth beyond obesity drugs. Lilly buys non-opioid pain drugmaker 4E
- Positive Sentiment: The company also continues to advance multiple clinical programs, including new studies in Alzheimer’s, neurology, psoriasis, and pain, reinforcing expectations that Lilly can keep building future revenue streams. Lilly Expands Donanemab Ambitions With New Lewy Body Dementia Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Separately, commentary from Jim Cramer urging investors to stay in the stock may have helped sentiment around Lilly’s long-term growth story. Jim Cramer on Eli Lilly: “I Want You to Stay in the Stock”
- Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s decision to stay out of obesity drugs is a reminder that Lilly’s blockbuster GLP-1 franchise remains a major competitive advantage, but it does not directly change Lilly’s near-term fundamentals. J&J Skips GLP-1 Race, Targets No. 1 Cancer Spot By 2030
- Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag is Lilly’s decision to cut its planned Germany investment in half, citing European drug-pricing reforms that could hurt future R&D and manufacturing economics. That raises concern about international margins and capital allocation. Eli Lilly (LLY) Halves $2.7 Billion Germany Investment Over Europe Drug Pricing
- Negative Sentiment: Broader reporting on big pharma pressure tactics in Europe keeps regulatory and pricing risk in focus for Lilly and other drugmakers, which may weigh on investor sentiment if pricing fights escalate. Big pharma taps UK playbook to pressure Europe on drug prices
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
(Free Report
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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