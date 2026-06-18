First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 29,815 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $58,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

KEYS stock opened at $350.12 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $2,730,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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