First National Advisers LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 165.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $596,081.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,489. This trade represents a 28.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.0%

Littelfuse stock opened at $256.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

