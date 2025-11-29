First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 50.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,199,969 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $236,958,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker's stock worth $190,415,000 after purchasing an additional 554,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,545,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,894 shares of the software maker's stock worth $140,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker's stock worth $116,872,000 after purchasing an additional 347,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.42.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $176.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

