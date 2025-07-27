First National Advisers LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,389 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,696 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,245 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

