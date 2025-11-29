First National Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,741 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $2,080.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.89 and a 12-month high of $2,109.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,966.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

