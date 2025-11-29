First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1,440.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7%

ORLY opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.89.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

