First National Advisers LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,561 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $612,785,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $365,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,805.83 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,677.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,644.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,400.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

