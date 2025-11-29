First National Advisers LLC Purchases 4,207 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,421 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the software maker's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $225.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paycom Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paycom Software wasn't on the list.

While Paycom Software currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here