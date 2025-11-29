First National Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

First National Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,825 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 14,087 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 0.8% of First National Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D'amico sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.00. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol's payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

