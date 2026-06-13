First National Bank of Omaha Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 827.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,778 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,510,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,428,731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,407,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $479.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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