First National Trust Co Acquires 18,236 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,512 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. First National Trust Co's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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