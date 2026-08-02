First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires Shares of 86,274 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $29,488,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.7% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $507.67 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $739.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $550.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total value of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total value of $42,587,906.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,695,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,503,625. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Applied Materials from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $510.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $599.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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