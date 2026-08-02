First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $19.98 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,557 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $19,978,000. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.5%

CVX opened at $197.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.96. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $67.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.72 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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