First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $8.98 Million in ConocoPhillips $COP

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,999 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $120.57 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.16.

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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