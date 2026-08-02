Go Pro
→ This AI fund posted a 34 percent annualized payout last month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $8.98 Million in ConocoPhillips $COP

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
ConocoPhillips logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Nebraska Trust Co. initiated an $8.98 million position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter, purchasing 67,999 shares. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 82.36% of the company.
  • ConocoPhillips exceeded first-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $1.89 in EPS versus the $1.72 consensus and $15.76 billion in revenue; however, revenue declined 6.1% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but mixed, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $134.16, compared with shares trading at $120.57.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,999 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $120.57 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.16.

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ConocoPhillips Right Now?

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
One signature away. Expected within months.
One signature away. Expected within months.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines