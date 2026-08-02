First Nebraska Trust Co Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,073,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,314,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941,351 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: New ETF expands fee-generating asset-management platform: J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JLVP

J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings outlook improved: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Higher-for-longer rates may support net interest income: Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Fed’s hawkish pause analysis

Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. CoreWeave completes term loan

JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. JPMorgan ETF distribution correction

A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Jamie Dimon investor warning

Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of JPMorgan’s involvement in FIFA’s plans to raise billions has triggered another football-related backlash, creating a reputational risk even though the direct financial impact is unclear. JPMorgan and FIFA controversy

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $352.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $943.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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