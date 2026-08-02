First Nebraska Trust Co Takes $13.59 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,651 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $13,585,000. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of First Nebraska Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here