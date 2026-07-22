First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 100,151 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,584 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 100,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.79% of MasTec worth $454,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 25.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of MTZ opened at $350.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $377.99 and its 200 day moving average is $328.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $441.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.78.

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

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