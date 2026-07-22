First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 301,757 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,946 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Lockheed Martin worth $365,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $696,891,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin secured a $10.5 billion, 12-year U.S. Special Operations Command logistics and sustainment contract for its GLSS2 program, reinforcing its long-term backlog and supporting the investment case for the shares. Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) Undervalued On Its $10.5b GLSS2 Contract Win?

Lockheed Martin secured a for its GLSS2 program, reinforcing its long-term backlog and supporting the investment case for the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled PAC-3 ACE , a lower-cost Patriot interceptor priced at less than half of the current PAC-3 MSE, which could help Lockheed stay competitive as demand for air defenses rises globally. Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors as air defense demand soars

The company also unveiled , a lower-cost Patriot interceptor priced at less than half of the current PAC-3 MSE, which could help Lockheed stay competitive as demand for air defenses rises globally. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also announced new defense-tech collaborations, including work with Venus Aerospace on next-generation propulsion, which highlights continued investment in future weapons and space capabilities. Lockheed Martin and Venus Aerospace Collaborate to Advance Next-Generation Propulsion for Long-Range Precision Fires

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $506.23 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $615.78.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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