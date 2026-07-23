First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 589,009 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 589,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Marvell Technology worth $191,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $210.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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