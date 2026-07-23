First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,842 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,293 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $251,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average of $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $298.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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