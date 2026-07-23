First Trust Advisors LP Buys 141,123 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 141,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $267,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $651.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $637.84 and a 200 day moving average of $715.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron also provided an update that its mid-stage POTS study for REGN7544 has wrapped up, but the article does not include enough detail to gauge the readout’s financial or clinical impact yet. TipRanks

Regeneron also provided an update that its mid-stage for REGN7544 has wrapped up, but the article does not include enough detail to gauge the readout’s financial or clinical impact yet. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, the Schall Law Firm, and others, announced or promoted a class action lawsuit against Regeneron over alleged securities-law violations tied to trial disclosures and the subsequent stock decline, keeping legal risk in focus for investors. PR Newswire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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