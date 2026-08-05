First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,007 shares of the coal producer's stock after selling 49,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Peabody Energy worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,501 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintains a neutral rating but sees potential upside. UBS lowered its price target from $27.00 to $26.50, still implying approximately 18.5% upside from the reference price. The revision suggests UBS believes the stock’s decline may have been excessive, although the neutral rating indicates limited conviction. Benzinga report on UBS price target

UBS lowered its price target from $27.00 to $26.50, still implying approximately 18.5% upside from the reference price. The revision suggests UBS believes the stock’s decline may have been excessive, although the neutral rating indicates limited conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are publicizing the same class-action case. Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Hagens Berman and other firms reminded investors that the August 24, 2026 deadline is approaching to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. These notices are largely solicitations and do not represent separate lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Rosen investor deadline announcement

Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Hagens Berman and other firms reminded investors that the August 24, 2026 deadline is approaching to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. These notices are largely solicitations and do not represent separate lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit centers on alleged disclosures about the Centurion mine. The complaint alleges that Peabody and certain executives misrepresented the operational status and production capabilities of its flagship underground metallurgical-coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations followed a reported stock decline of more than 9% after investors learned of production problems. If proven, the claims could lead to litigation costs, damages and reputational harm. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld Centurion mine lawsuit announcement

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings cut Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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